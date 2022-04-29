Leigh Centurions secure signing of Australian superstar

Leigh Centurions have signed Australia winger Blake Ferguson on a deal until the end of the season.

The Championship promotion contenders have made a big statement with the capture of the 32-year-old, a former NRL winner with Sydney Roosters.

Ferguson has won seven caps for the Kangaroos, played State of Origin for New South Wales, and also played for Cronulla Sharks, Canberra Raiders and Parramatta Eels.

He signed for Japanese rugby union club Green Rockets Tokatsu after leaving the Eels at the end of last year but was released without playing a game after being jailed on suspicion of drug possession.

“Blake is considered one of the best outside back players in Australia in his prime and it’s massive news for our club,” said Leigh head coach Adrian Lam.

“I’ve coached him at the Kangaroos and he’s not a player you won’t notice.”

Ferguson, who is expected to start at the club early next week, said: “I am very excited to be coming over, as I have heard a lot of good things about the club and the people of Leigh.

“It is no secret that this club has the aims to get back to Super League and I want to play my part in getting Leigh Centurions back there.”