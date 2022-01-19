Leigh Centurions sign former Hull KR winger

Championship side Leigh Centurions have confirmed the signing of Kieran Dixon following a successful trial.

The former London Broncos and Hull KR outside back has been training with the club since December, having been out of contract after leaving York City Knights at the end of last season.

The 29-year-old, who has previously been capped by England Knights, could make his debut for Leigh in their friendly at St Helens on Friday.

“I am delighted to get sorted out and be playing in a full time environment again and to sign for Leigh Centurions,” said Dixon.

“There is a great team spirit here and I am really looking forward to pulling on a Leigh Centurions jersey and helping the club succeed.”

Leigh director of rugby Chris Chester was Dixon’s head coach in his spell at Hull KR and

knows what to expect of the London-born player.

“He’s a match-winner who brings versatility to the squad in that he can play anywhere in the outside backs and has a high percentage goal-kicking record as well,” said Chester.

“I first spoke to his agent about him coming to Leigh about six weeks ago and since then he has backed himself by training with our squad and building up his fitness and strength.

“(Leigh head coach) Adrian Lam has been pleased with the progress he has made, and we are both impressed by the way he backed himself in pre-season to get a contract. I’m really happy with the signing.”