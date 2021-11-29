Leigh Centurions sign Papua New Guinea international

Championship side Leigh Centurions have announced the signing of Papua New Guinea international back Nene Macdonald.

The 27-year-old has appeared in 98 matches in the NRL, scoring 35 tries, having featured for Sydney Roosters, Gold Coast Titans, St George Illawarra Dragons, North Queensland Cowboys and Cronulla Sharks.

Last season MacDonald, who has featured in two World Cups for his native PNG and now links up with his compatriot and newly appointed Leigh head coach Adrian Lam, won the Queensland Cup with North Devils.

Macdonald said: “I’m super excited to have signed for Leigh Centurions and I can’t wait to get over and play. I’ve heard such a lot of good things about the club and the community and all the people I’ve spoken to at the club have been really friendly and welcoming.

“I’m hoping to get over as soon as possible. Coming to live and play in the UK has long been an ambition of mine and this is the perfect opportunity for me.”

Leigh director of rugby Chris Chester added of the winger or centre: “Adrian has worked with Nene before and recommended him. He’s a big lad, 6ft4 and a great athlete. He’s got great leg speed and will bring strike on the edge.

“Nene is a class player and a really exciting signing for the club. We are looking forward to him getting over here.”