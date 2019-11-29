Leigh confirm Mark Ioane capture

Leigh Centurions have confirmed the signing of Mark Ioane from London.

As first revealed by TotalRL, the Kiwi forward has joined the club after making 100 appearances over four seasons with the Broncos.

“It’s great to be here and I’m really looking forward to the new season,” he said.

“Leigh Centurions are a club that I know all about.

“They’ve done well in the Championship in recent years and of course were in Super League quite recently.

“Knowing a few familiar faces at Leigh will make the transition easier and I can tell already that this is a good bunch of boys, many of whom I have played against during my career.

“I’m a player who likes to play long minutes and throw the ball around – hopefully I can help take the team forward.”

He is the club’s eighth signing of the off-season, and the third from London, following Ben Hellewell and Nathan Mason to the club.

“Mark is a player I have always admired,” said head coach John Duffy.

“He did really well at London and has been one of their stand-out players over the last few years.

“We were lucky to have the chance to bring him here and he’s raring to go. He’s very excited to be joining Leigh Centurions and he’s a really big signing for us.

“Mark is someone who will be able to get us on the front foot in games and he also has a ruthless streak in his defence.

“He is excited about coming to a club with a big fan base and already knows all about the North Stand; we’re so excited to have him here.”