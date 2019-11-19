Leigh eye up former London prop

Leigh Centurions are interested in signing prop Mark Ioane.

TotalRL understands the 28-year-old Kiwi has been released by London Broncos and has emerged as a target of the Leythers.

Ioane joined London ahead of the 2016 season and made 100 appearances in his time with the club, including 15 in Super League last year.

However, his future will be away from the capital club, and could instead be in Leigh.

The Centurions are still finalising their squad for 2020 and still looking to replace Luke Douglas, who was a star player during a season-long loan from St Helens.

Nathan Mason and Ben Hellewell are two players to have already joined the Centurions from London heading into next season, but they could be joined by a third.