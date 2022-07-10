Leigh Centurions happy to keep hold of influential duo

Ambitious Championship leaders Leigh Centurions have agreed a two-year contract extension with halfback Joe Mellor and a one-year extension with second rower Joe Wardle.

Former Wigan Warriors, Widnes Vikings and Toronto Wolfpack player Mellor joined in November 2020, shortly before the club’s elevation to Super League through a bidding process.

The 31-year-old was among only a handful to remain in the wake of last season’s relegation.

Installed as co-captain with forward Adam Sidlow, he is playing a key role in trying to get the Centurions back into the top flight under coach Adrian Lam and head of rugby Chris Chester.

Like Papua New Guinea hooker Edwin Ipape, who recently agreed a three-year contract extension, he had been tracked by several Super League clubs.

“I think we’ve had a really good start to the year and hopefully we can keep as many players as we can moving forward through the next couple of seasons,” said Mellor.

“I’ve really enjoyed my time here this season. Last year was tough but we have a really good group of lads and hopefully we can keep building the momentum until the end of the year.”

Leigh recently landed winger Josh Charnley from Warrington through to 2024, and Mellor added: “Chris and Adrian have been really good for the club.

“When we started the season, we didn’t have that many players, but the squad has kept on increasing.

“I just want to keep improving. I am not exactly a young kid any more, so I just want to keep maturing my game and hopefully get better with every match I play.”

Wardle, 30, was a close-season acquisition from Huddersfield.

“The club is building in a fantastic way, and I want to be a part of it,” he said.

“I want to get this club back to Super League and make sure we stay there.”

