Leigh Leopards aiming for Category A Super League license and play-offs in 2023

IT’S been a barrage of incredible news coming out of Leigh this afternoon and evening.

Not only will Leigh no longer be the ‘Leigh Centurions’ but the ‘Leigh Leopards’, as many as ten new signings have been announced as joining the Lancashire club for 2023 and beyond.

Some of those include Leeds Rhinos man Zak Hardaker, Castleford Tigers playmaker Gareth O’Brien and five from the Warrington Wolves.

In and amongst that, the Leopards have also announced their intentions for the near and distant future, including their aims for a Category A Super League license under the new IMG proposals as well as a potential Super League play-off spot in 2023.

In their presentation in a swanky press conference this afternoon, owner Derek Beaumont outlined the plans, stating: “This year, by recruiting a Super League standard team to compete in the Championship and then further recruiting from May onwards to back themselves, it is the firm belief that the club would have a much-improved chance of competing in the play-offs of Super League 2023 when promoted.”

Not only do the Leopards want a play-off spot therefore next season, Beaumont has understated the importance of impressing IMG enough for a Category A license, with his presentation stating: “From 2023 the club will operate a men’s Super League team, a women’s Super League team and an Under 15s and Under 16s development team as well as continuing the fantastic work of its LDRL and PDRL team as we work towards an Academy and Category A status.”

It certainly is an exciting time to be a Leigh fan once more after the heartache of relegation in 2021 to the elation of Super League promotion in 2022.

The Lancashire club is certainly not there to make up the numbers in Super League in 2023!