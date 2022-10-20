Joe Lovodua on new Hull FC head coach Tony Smith and injury update

HULL FC star Joe Lovodua cannot wait to play under new head coach Tony Smith in 2023.

The 24-year-old enjoyed a stellar first season at the MKM Stadium as he became one of the shining lights in a disappointing year that eventually ended with head coach Brett Hodgson leaving the club.

Now, despite not yet meeting him face-to-face, Lovodua cannot wait to get started under new boss Smith, particularly due to the style of play that Smith tries to engrain in his teams.

“I think that style of rugby suits me. I like to play eyes up footy on the front foot and I think Tony’s style of play will really play into my hands,” Lovodua told hullfc.com

“It’s off-the-cuff rugby but structured in a way that’s going to get you the result at the end of the game.

“The players that we have at the club, as well as those that we are bringing in for the new season, will really thrive off that style of play, I think.”

Though a real find throughout 2022, Lovodua’s season did end sooner than anticipated after suffering a knee injury in August, but that will not be a problem going into the new season.

“The rehab has been going well. I spent six weeks in a boot and since that came off, it’s all been about getting some strength into my leg and lower-body muscles,” Lovodua explained.

“Calum, one of the conditioning coaches, has been in constant contact with me over the off-season, helping me through my rehab.

“He’s been really good at making sure I’ve got all of the programmes I need, helping me keep on top of things and come back fitter and stronger.”