Verdict reached on Lebanon star Adam Doueihi’s second appeal following red card against New Zealand

ADAM Doueihi’s second appeal was heard tonight by the Judiciary Appeals Tribunal.

Following the meeting it has now been revealed that Doueihi (Lebanon) was unsuccessful in his appeal against a one-match suspension for Grade A Foul and/or abusive language to a Match Official during the match against New Zealand on 16 October.

A summary of the minutes from the Judiciary Appeals Tribunal will be available shortly, but Doueihi will now serve a one-match ban and miss Sunday’s clash against Ireland.

It will be a massive loss for the Cedars, with Doueihi’s absence in the last 20 minutes of Lebanon’s valiant 34-12 loss to New Zealand proving just that.

Tribunals are independent of the RLWC2021, made up of a legally qualified Chair and assisted by side members with relevant experience such as ex-professional players, coaches or match officials.

RLWC2021 would like to thank the Judiciary Appeals Tribunal panel HHJ Sarah Wright, Alan Hunte and Adrian Morley.