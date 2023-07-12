Leigh Leopards boss Adrian Lam addresses speculation linking Super League club with NRL duo

ALL Super League clubs are doing their utmost to recruit for the 2024 season and beyond.

One of those clubs that is actively looking for reinforcements is the Leigh Leopards, with League Express revealing yesterday that the Lancashire club had been alerted to the interest of NRL pair Richard Kennar and James Roumanos.

Kennar, 28, has made just six appearances for the South Sydney Rabbitohs since making the move ahead of the 2022 NRL season after starting his career with the Melbourne Storm.

The wing/centre has made 37 appearances in the Australian top flight with spells at Melbourne, Brisbane Broncos and two spells at Souths.

Roumanos, meanwhile, is 23 years of age and has been plying his trade for the Manly Sea Eagles for whom he has made one appearance in the NRL.

However, Leigh head coach Adrian Lam has dismissed the reports linking the Leopards to the duo but has revealed that he is still looking to bolster his squad.

When asked if he was interested in Kennar and Roumanos, Lam said :”No, but what I will say is I am willing to listen to all managers.

“We do have a small squad and part of our philosophy is to keep the window open for players coming obviously. We are working hard to do that, those players haven’t been mentioned.”