Matt Peet on Wigan Warriors-Wigan Athletic relationship and working with Shaun Maloney

WIGAN WARRIORS and Wigan Athletic are closely linked, sharing both a town and a stadium.

Now, with Athletic being taken over by Mike Danson – who also owns a large chunk of the Warriors – the two clubs are expected to work even closer together.

For Wigan head coach Matt Peet, he has already seen evidence of that over the past few years, taking advice and giving advice to Athletic boss Shaun Maloney.

“There have been a bit of a few things that have seemed to suggest we are working really well together. Me and Shaun get together and share ideas but there have been elements of that over the past few years,” Peet said.

“There just seems to be positive steps both ways, working well together and sharing ideas. It is a positive step.

“There is plenty that we share, Shaun is a really well-educated coach. From his playing days he has been on a really good journey, he went to the Cruyff coaching academy and he has been with the Belgian squad under Roberto Martinez.

“It’s more about managing players that we talk about, he seems a bright young coach and I look forward to getting to know him better.”

Wigan are not the only rugby league club to share their stadium with a football side, with both Huddersfield Giants and Hull FC doing the same.