Warrington Wolves boss Daryl Powell on former club Castleford Tigers’ relegation battle with Wakefield Trinity

AFTER almost ten years at the Castleford Tigers, Daryl Powell moved on to pastures new with Warrington Wolves ahead of the 2022 Super League season.

Since then, both clubs have had their fair share of adversity with the Wolves finishing second bottom last season and the Tigers currently in that position at present.

However, Castleford’s predicament in 2023 is threatening their very Super League existence with bottom side Wakefield Trinity now just two points off their bitter rivals following a brilliant win over Wigan Warriors last weekend.

For Powell, he believes that the relegation battle will go down to the end of the season but that his former side Castleford will be ‘nervous’ going into it.

“It’s a tough battle, Wakefield have got a bit of ascendancy in that fight and they have still got play each other. It looks like it’s going to go down to the wire. It’s a tough place to be,” Powell said.

“Wakefield, having responded as they have, they (Castleford) will be nervous but they have got some ability there. Andy Last will bring a lot of enthusiasm so it will be an interesting one.

“Cas have had some periods in the past where Wakefield have undone them a little bit at the end of the season so they will be pretty nervous.

“But, that’s what it is all about, it is a battle there and it will be interesting to see who comes out on top.”

Wakefield recently confirmed the signing of Josh Griffin, whose debut game will be against Castleford in August.