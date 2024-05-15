Leigh Leopards centre makes short-term loan move

LEIGH LEOPARDS centre Jack Darbyshire has joined Rochdale Hornets on a month-long loan.

Darbyshire joined the Leopards from Warrington Wolves ahead of the 2024 Super League season and has yet to make his senior debut. TheHornets are at home to Workington Town this Sunday (3pm) where the centre could make his debut.

Leopards Head of Rugby Chris Chester said: “Jack has been playing well in our Reserves side and training well with our first team squad. This is an ideal opportunity for him to make his senior debut and play games in a strong competition in a side pressing for the play-offs..

“I shall look forward to watching Jack in action and will be keenly monitoring his performances.”

Darbyshire came through the scholarship and academy ranks at Warrington Wolves before joining Leigh on a 12-month contract ahead of the 2024 season.

He is the son of the late Paul Darbyshire, who made over 100 appearances for Warrington between 1989 and 1997 and also enjoyed representative honours with Great Britain’s U21s.

Click here to get the digital edition of League Express

Click here to subscribe to the print edition of League Express

League Express is also widely available from local newsagents across the north of England.

Click here to listen to the League Express Podcast