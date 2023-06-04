Castleford Tigers boss Andy Last on Wakefield Trinity, relegation and heroic James Bentley tackle

CASTLEFORD TIGERS secured just their third win of the season over Leeds Rhinos at Super League’s Magic Weekend.

Trailing 24-14 with ten minutes to go, the Tigers mounted a late comeback to run out 26-24 winners, with the passion and drive on show from Andy Last’s men as the clock wound down to full-time.

At full-time, Last went on to hail the club’s togetherness, with a late tackle on James Bentley seeing five Castleford defenders drive him into touch.

“We spoke about being together and connected and working through the times we have been through,” Last said.

“The fact we were able to throw a player over the sideline 15 metres out and there were four or five players driving him is a real show of togetherness and unity. That’s something I will look to feature in the review.”

It was an important victory for Castleford, considering that their local rivals Wakefield Trinity are the only team below them in the Super League table, but Last is now focusing on the teams above them in the table rather than below.

“I don’t want to look at Wakefield too much, it’s really important we take care of business,” Last continued. We have a good team on paper, who have ben excellent in the past and played for their countries and they put in a performance that was quality.

“We need more of that from our senior blokes, regardless of what Wakefield do, we need to take care of our own performances.”