Leigh Leopards duo make Widnes Vikings moves

WIDNES VIKINGS have extended Louis Brogan’s loan until the end of the season while also bringing back their former player Keanan Brand from Leigh Leopards.

Brogan recently linked up with the Championship side on a short-term deal, but will now stay at Widnes until the end of the year.

And the forward will be joined by Leigh team-mate Brand, who has signed with the Vikings on a one-month loan.

Meanwhile Widnes have announced the departure of experienced forward Anthony Walker, who has joined second-tier rivals Swinton Lions.

Brogan, who recently signed a new deal with Leigh having made one Super League appearance to date, played for Vikings coach Allan Coleman previously at Swinton.

“He is a player with everything you need to make it to the top and Leigh tying him down with a new three-year deal is no surprise,” said Coleman.

“To get him for the season is a real coup for us. He will bring speed and size to our middles, something I feel we need to push on.

“To be with us now till the end of the season will give him and us a lot more continuity together.”

Brand started his career at Widnes and made 34 appearances for the club before leaving for Warrington at the end of 2019.

He was a key part of the Leopards’ promotion team in 2022 but has played only once for them since appearing as a Love Island contestant the following year.

“Keanan is a very talented player, one who the fans will remember and hopefully be happy to see back in the Widnes jersey,” added Coleman.

“He’s got speed and skill in abundance and a real attacking threat.”

Leigh head of rugby Chris Chester said of Brand’s move: “Keanan is still in his rehabilitation from the injury he sustained in pre-season.

“We’ve been really happy with the progress Louis Brogan and Tom Nisbet have made as a result of their time with Widnes, so it is the perfect place for Keanan to get some competitive minutes under his belt.”

Leigh have also let forward Nathan Wilde return to Championship side Doncaster on a one-month loan.

Chester said: “Nathan is another one coming back from a long term injury so we want him to get some match fitness. A further loan at Doncaster is a great opportunity for that.”

