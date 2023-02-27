Leigh Leopards forced to stay in Perpignan overnight following extended flight delay after Catalans Dragons loss

IF Leigh Leopards’ Saturday evening wasn’t bad enough following a 14-6 defeat to Catalans Dragons, then it got much worse after the game.

After intending to fly home from Perpignan just a few hours after that fixture, the Leopards were hit with extended delays which meant that they had to stay in France overnight.

Players posted on social media to give an update with the Leigh club only returning to the UK yesterday with Zak Hardker stating: “Delayed five hours. Not a good day.”

It’s not exactly conducive to playing five days later in a fixture against Hull KR on Friday night who haven’t had to endure travel there and back to France as well as extended delays.

The Leopards have lost both of their opening two games against the Salford Red Devils and then Catalans and now face a rampant Robins side that have won both of their opening games.