Hull KR make history by appointing first ever female director to Super League club’s power board

HULL KR have appointed yet another member to their ‘power board’ in the shape of Becky Oughtibridge as Non-Executive Director and Club Secretary.

An MSc qualified HR Professional and Chartered member of the CIPD, Becky Oughtibridge is the Head of Professional Services at the Sewell Group.

Oughtibridge has been instrumental in keeping the Sewell organisation in the Sunday Times Top 100 places to work in the country over the past 15 years. She joins the recently announced new Board of Directors to work alongside Chair Paul Sewell, the club’s Chief Executive, Paul Lakin, and owner Neil Hudgell.

She will make history at the Robins by becoming KR’s first ever female Non-Executive Director and said: “I’m excited to get involved with Hull KR. They have a great team on the business side, and on the pitch, with fantastic ambition. I’m looking forward to supporting, and being part of the journey.”

Chairman Paul Sewell noted: “I know Becky well, and how her outstanding professional qualities will bring a balance to our Board of top-notch, experienced, business leaders. We are nearly there with our appointments, with perhaps one more to come later in the year.”

Long standing Club Secretary John North is retiring from his role.