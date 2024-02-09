Leigh Leopards forward suffers dislocated collarbone and will miss chunk of Super League 2024

LEIGH LEOPARDS forward Nathan Wilde has suffered a horror dislocated collarbone and will miss a chunk of the 2024 Super League season.

Leigh head coach Adrian Lam has revealed that Wilde, who made 11 appearances for the Leopards during the 2023 season, will be out for three months following a innocuous tackle.

“We have had Nathan Wilde, one of our young front-rowers, dislocate his collarbone on the sternum so he will be out for three months,” Lam told League Express.

“It was a carry off a kick-off tackle when the force is at its greatest. I think he got the blow of the ball carrier and it forced it out. It’s unfortunate but it happens in sport.

“Apart from that, those that missed the end of the season such as Ricky Leutele, Zak Hardaker and John Asiata are now back fit and ready to play. Those are good signs.”

