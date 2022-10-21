Leigh Leopards hint at key departures following rebrand revolution ahead of Super League season

YESTERDAY, Leigh surprised almost everyone with their rebrand away from the ‘Centurions’.

Instead, the club will now be known as the ‘Leigh Leopards’ ending a 30-year affiliation with the previous name in a bid to rejuvenate their brand.

Amongst all that hullabaloo, Leigh also announced some incredible signings to lead their Super League charge in 2023, including Leeds Rhinos star Zak Hardaker and Castleford Tigers playmaker Gareth O’Brien.

Five Warrington Wolves men were also announced as exiting the Halliwell Jones Stadium for the Leigh Sports Village including Oliver Holmes who only signed a three-year deal to join Daryl Powell at the club ahead of the 2022 season.

In the presentation of their squad for 2023, however, were a number of names absent including Caleb Aekins and Sam Stone – two cornerstones of the Leigh side in 2022.

With Aekins currently on World Cup duty with Wales, it remains to be seen what that means for the fullback, especially with the signing of Hardaker potentially pushing out the former NRL man.

Stone also looks to have departed the Leigh Sports Village after impressing in his time in Lancashire.

The likes of Jy Hitchcox, Krisnan Inu and Mark Ioane have already departed the Leopards, but there is still one overseas quota spot that needs to be vacated to abide by the seven allowed in Super League.

Who that player to leave remains to be seen but the likes of Nene MacDonald and Ben Nakubuwai have been linked with Leeds Rhinos in recent weeks and months.