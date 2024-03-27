Leigh Leopards hope appeal decision stops people “tainting the excellent character” of John Asiata

LEIGH LEOPARDS have spoke of their hope that their successful appeal against a Grade A Dangerous Contact charge given to John Asiata will stop people “tainting the excellent character” of their captain.

Last evening the Lancashire club was successful in their appeal against a Grade A charge issued by the RFL Disciplinary Panel following Asiata’s sinbinning in last month’s 12-4 away loss to St Helens.

The independent Operational Rules Tribunal found that John Asiata was not guilty, and the charge will therefore be removed from the player’s record.

Now the Leopards have released a statement detailing the findings.

It reads: “The Club was pleased that this appeals process was dealt with independently by a KC to deliver the ‘no case to answer’ outcome.

“The Club hopes that this outcome will ensure people stop tainting the excellent character of our player.

“The Club offered for the hearing to take place in a public forum so that Rugby League supporters in general could see the structured and professional way the sport independently deals with matters. Players and clubs are given a fair opportunity to present their case in the same way the Match Review Panel can present theirs.

“The panel was satisfied that John Asiata did not breach the laws of the game.

“John can now continue his recovery programme and we look forward to seeing him back leading our team as soon as possible.”

The Leopards go up against Salford Red Devils this weekend.

