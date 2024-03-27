Leeds Rhinos and Hull FC forwards make loan moves

LEEDS RHINOS forward Leon Ruan and Hull FC man Charlie Severs have made loan moves to Doncaster and York Knights respectively.

Ruan trained with Doncaster earlier this week ahead of the Dons v Sheffield Eagles Good Friday South Yorkshire showdown.

The 21-year-old returns to the Dons after joining the Rhinos from Doncaster ahead of the 2023 season. Ruan’s previous stint in Doncaster saw him playing in the second row, helping Richard Horne’s side reach the League One Play Off Final with 20 appearances and six tries.

Head coach Richard Horne said: “Bringing Leon back was an easy decision, we know him as a person already from his previous time with us, as well as the quality he will add to the squad.”

Meanwhile, Severs has rejoined York Knights on loan.

The 20-year old back-rower has linked up with the Championship side to gain some valuable game time under head coach Andrew Henderson at his home town club having recovered from a long-term shoulder injury sustained in 2023 ahead of the start of the season.

Severs originally joined the Knights ahead of the start of the season, but was recalled by the Black and Whites due to a mounting injury list.

The Hull FC Academy product has three senior appearance under his belt having made his senior debut during the 2022 season, including coming off the bench in Hull’s Round Two fixture against Warrington Wolves earlier this season.

Click here to purchase a digital edition of League Express.

Click here to purchase an online edition of League Express through pocketmags.com.

Click here to listen to our new League Express Podcast.

League Express is widely available from local newsagents across the north of England.