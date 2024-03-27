Wigan Warriors hooker Tom Forber makes loan switch

WIGAN WARRIORS hooker Tom Forber has joined Barrow Raiders on-loan.

The initial 2-week deal will see the hooker link up with the Cumbrian outfit in a bid to gain some valuable minutes on the field.

The 20-year-old was one of seven players to make his Super League debut for the Warriors at Craven Park in 2022 and has made a further two appearances so far in 2023.

The Rylands junior has already spent time on loan at Oldham, Wakefield and Widnes.

Wigan Transition Coach John Duffy said: “This is another opportunity for Tom to gain some valuable time on the field at a good level.

“Tom has continued to impress us with his attitude and application so far this year and we look forward to seeing Tom play and continue his development.”

