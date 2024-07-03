Leigh Leopards on “very aggressive” recruitment path as more signings outlined for Super League club

IT’S well-known that there will be a great deal of upheaval at the Leigh Leopards when the 2024 Super League season ends.

The likes of John Asiata, Tom Amone, Kai O’Donnell, Oliver Holmes and Zak Hardaker will all depart the Leigh Sports Village, with a whole host of new recruits expected too.

Already confirmed have been Aaron Pene – who has joined mid-season – alongside Newcastle Knights starlet David Armstrong for 2025 and beyond.

But, Leigh head coach Adrian Lam has revealed that more are in the pipeline.

“There will be a few more signings before the end of the year that we can share with our fans. Some of our players will be leaving at the end of the season which has been well documented.

“We have to keep evolving so we are on top of our recruitment and retention. We had 13 new players this year and 12 last year. We are forever turning it over.”

Lam has explained the “aggressive” path the club’s recruitment strategy is currently on.

“It’s on a day-to-day, week-to-week basis and it’s something we are always working on in meetings with Chris Chester (head of rugby).

“Owner Derek Beaumont is very positive about spending the full cap and making sure we bring in the players we need to and let go of the ones we need to.

“We are on a very aggressive path with that, we want to build a team for the future.”

