Leigh Leopards owner Derek Beaumont ‘genuinely hopes’ Championship side gets promoted to Super League

LEIGH Leopards owner Derek Beaumont has revealed who he would like to see earn promotion to Super League out of the second tier.

Beaumont has been at the helm of the Leigh club for a number of years and bankrolled an exit out of the Championship in 2022 as head coach Adrian Lam and director of rugby Chris Chester pieced together a squad capable of devouring the second tier.

Since then, ten new signings have come through the doors at the Leigh Sports Village as the trio attempt to build a squad now capable of not just surviving but thriving in Super League.

The likes of Ricky Leutele, Zak Hardaker and Tom Briscoe have all made the move to the Leopards whilst those such as Caleb Aekins, Mark Ioane and Sam Stone have departed.

Yesterday, Featherstone Rovers – who lost three times to Leigh in 2022 – announced the signing of Aekins who excelled for Leigh during last season in the Championship.

And, in response, Beaumont has taken to social media to outline just how good a recruit that is for Rovers whilst also revealing that he hopes Featherstone chairman Mark Campbell and the club earn promotion to Super League.

Beaumont tweeted: “Great coup top quality player and great person absolutely made up that he stays in the game in the UK. Fev showing some serious intention here. I genuinely hope that Mark C and all at the club get the goal that’s eluded them so far that you can’t argue they deserve a shot at.”