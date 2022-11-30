How Leeds Rhinos could line up in Super League 2023 under Rohan Smith

IF ever there was a tale of two halves of a season then it was the Leeds Rhinos during Super League 2022.

Starting woefully under former head coach Richard Agar, the West Yorkshire club lost six of their opening seven games under the ex-Hull FC and Wakefield Trinity boss.

That led to Agar stepping down with club legend Jamie Jones-Buchanan taking over on an interim basis with Rohan Smith eventually being appointed as the permanent head coach.

At the time, the appointment by chief executive Gary Hetherington raised eyebrows given Smith’s low profile, yet this was a coach that had just won the Queensland Cup Grand Final with Norths Devils and whose respect throughout the game made him an ideal candidate to take Leeds forward.

Even the staunchest of Leeds fans, however, could not have expected what did actually happen with Smith inspiring a Rhinos squad that had previously been void of confidence to the Super League Grand Final.

Though the Rhinos eventually lost out to reigning champions St Helens, the transformation throughout the season was incredible to say the least and now Leeds supporters are hoping that Smith’s men will pick up where they left off last season.

Whilst other Super League clubs have gone for big names in terms of recruitment, Leeds and Smith have done things slightly different, bringing in a mix of youthful vibrancy and players with a point to prove including former Salford Red Devils and Leigh Leopards winger Luis Roberts, ex-Gold Coast Titans forward Sam Lisone, Toulouse man Justin Sangare, Batley Bulldogs fullback Luke Hooley, York forward Toby Warren, Doncaster starlet Leon Ruan, James McDonnell from the Wigan Warriors and Castleford Tigers back Derrell Olpherts.

With one more signing expected – as Nene MacDonald’s name gets thrown around – that will likely finish Smith’s recruitment for 2023. But, how could Leeds line up next season with this in mind? (numbers below do NOT represent squad numbers)

1 Richie Myler

2 David Fusitu’a

3 Harry Newman

4 New signing

5 Ash Handley

6 Blake Austin

7 Aidan Sezer

8 Mikolaj Oledzki

9 Kruise Leeming

10 Zane Tetevano

11 James Bentley

12 Rhyse Martin

13 Cameron Smith

Substitutes

14 Jarrod O’Connor

15 Sam Lisone

16 Morgan Gannon

17 Justin Sangare