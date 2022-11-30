How Castleford Tigers could line up in Super League 2023 under Lee Radford

CASTLEFORD Tigers proved quite the enigma in 2022, starting poorly before rallying in the middle period and then finishing as they started.

It was a tough baptism of fire for new head coach Lee Radford, who lost a number of stars throughout the year to both injury and suspension including the likes of Jake Trueman, Ryan Hampshire and Niall Evalds for most of the season.

Whilst the Tigers produced some big performances, beating Hull FC 46-18 and Hull KR 32-0, they were on the receiving end of some absolute hidings such as the 50-10 hammering by the Salford Red Devils and a 44-12 loss to the Catalans Dragons.

That being said, Radford still ended up manufacturing a play-off charge, only for the Tigers to lose out on the final day of the season after going down in dramatic fashion to neighbours Leeds Rhinos at Headingley in September.

Recruitment and retention has been a constant for the former Bradford Bulls prop with Gareth Widdop and Jacob Miller joining from Warrington Wolves and Wakefield Trinity respectively whilst Muizz Mustapha and Albert Vete have been brought in from Leeds and Hull KR.

Those leaving the Jungle include Jake Trueman (Hull FC) as well as Gareth O’Brien (Leigh Leopards) and Derrell Olpherts (Leeds) whilst Cheyse Blair, James Clare and Sosaia Feki have been released.

Castleford fans will be hoping that their best and worst performances are not as far apart as they were in 2022 with Radford moulding his squad to his liking. And, with recruitment likely done by the West Yorkshire club – only Leeds man Jack Broadbent has yet to have been announced – it remains to be seen what the Tigers will achieve in 2023.

But, how could Castleford line up next season? (numbers below do NOT represent squad numbers whilst those highlighted represent new signings).

1 Niall Evalds

2 Bureta Faraimo

3 Jake Mamo

4 Jordan Turner

5 Greg Eden

6 Jacob Miller

7 Gareth Widdop

8 Liam Watts

9 Paul McShane

10 Albert Vete

11 Kenny Edwards

12 Alex Mellor

13 Joe Westerman

Substitutes

14 Cain Robb

15 Nathan Massey

16 Suaia Matagi

17 Muizz Mustapha