Leigh Leopards reportedly interested in NRL flyer

LEIGH LEOPARDS are reportedly interested in NRL flyer Tristan Sailor.

Yesterday morning, Rugby League Live broke the story that Brisbane Broncos starlet Sailor could be headed for Super League with Leigh interested.

Now, infamous Australian journalist The Mole has also reported that the Leopards are keen on bringing over the 25-year-old.

The Mole posted on X: “Tristan Sailor of @brisbanebroncos in the sights of @SuperLeague club Leigh.”

Tristan Sailor of @brisbanebroncos in the sights of @SuperLeague club Leigh. — The Mole (@9_Moley) December 12, 2023

It remains to be seen who at Leigh will make way for Sailor, though, if reports are proved to be correct with the Leopards currently filling their seven overseas quota spots with Tom Amone, John Asiata, Edwin Ipape, Ricky Leutele, Matt Moylan, Ben Nakubuwai and Kai O’Donnell at the Leigh Sports Village for 2024.

Sailor made just four appearances for Brisbane during the 2023 NRL season, but with the likes of Reece Walsh in front of him in the pecking order, chances were at a premium to shine.

