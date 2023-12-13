Castleford Tigers in discussions with agent of ex-Hull KR forward Luis Johnson as deal with Super League club likely

CASTLEFORD TIGERS are in discussions with the agent of ex-Hull KR forward Luis Johnson as a deal with the Super League club is likely.

Johnson has been on trial with the West Yorkshire side for the past fortnight following his exit from Rovers, but a deal is likely to be offered to the back-rower – if works for both parties, League Express understands.

The 24-year-old still has a fortnight left on his trial with the Tigers until a definite decision is made, but discussions with his agent and Castleford are ongoing.

Of course, Johnson knows the club well having come through the academy ranks as well as registering three appearances for the Tigers during the 2023 Super League season.

All in all, it’s been a frustrating time for Johnson in recent years with injuries limiting his game time at both Warrington Wolves and KR.

Johnson made just nine appearances for Warrington during a three-year period, with spells at Widnes Vikings and Rochdale Hornets on loan followed by a permanent move to Rovers in 2021.

