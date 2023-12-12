Castleford Tigers hand long-term deal to highly-rated youngster ahead of 2024 Super League season

CASTLEFORD TIGERS have handed a long-term deal to one of their highly-rated youngsters.

Fletcher Rooney, who debuted for the Tigers in their away loss to Leeds Rhinos during the 2023 Super League season, has signed a deal with the club until 2026.

The fullback started his journey with the Scholarship team, while also representing the club at College, Academy and Reserve level.

Rooney’s academy contract now becomes a professional one, making 2024 his first year, with a further two years at least ahead of him at the club.

Rooney spoke to ctrlfc.com and explained that, joining the first-team was a dream for him from a young age: “I’ve been working towards it since scholarship! It’s big for me and my family to get a professional contract for the first team next year. When I found out Cas were offering me another two years I couldn’t resist it, I wanted to sign it straight away and get stuck in and keep working.

“This year I want to keep learning from more experienced players and in the next few years try to get some more games and make a name for myself. The Leeds game was one of the best feelings of my life! All my life I’ve been working towards that moment, it was a big thing for me, and my family. It meant everything to me.”

Someone who has seen Rooney grow and develop is Castleford’s Head of Rugby Operations, Danny Wilson. Wilson explained his joy that Rooney has committed to Castleford for the foreseeable future, and goes further into detail about how the next few years will look for the youngster.

“It’s fantastic news first and foremost! It’s great to show the direction that the club are going in. Fletcher burst onto the scene last year from a first-team point of view and made his Super League debut at Headingley which was a great day for him,” Wilson said.

“His debut didn’t just come out of the blue. It’s all down to Fletcher’s hard work and commitment. You watch him at Academy training and he’s on the field for an hour after everyone else practising different things and he’s got the right attributes that we want for a player coming through at Cas. So, there’s no surprise at the club for what we’ve offered Fletch and we’re really grateful that he sees his future here at the club.

“It’s really important that we get this bit right, I think it’s something that all successful clubs do. Sometimes entering the first-team environment can be a big jump. In the past teams have fallen into throwing a kid into the deep end. For Fletch we’re going to manage his development. We have big plans for him at this club, but it takes time.

“We’ll be looking at a hybrid programme. He’ll be in two/three times a week when Craig and the staff feel it’s right for him to be involved and when it’s right for his development and his challenge, so he’ll be in and around the emerging talent group with the Academy and the first-team moving forward to next year being a first-team player.”

Wilson also spoke about how the pathway has worked in Fletcher’s case, and hopes to see more young, hungry talent in the Cas side in the future.

“Getting your systems right is everything, then it’s all about what talent you’re putting in those systems and how you nurture them. Fletch is probably the first one that has come through our system. The club’s had some really good recent success with Jason Qareqare, Sam Hall, and others like that. The band system that we offer now is very strong and robust and Fletch will be first out of plenty more to come hopefully. Fletch has shown his aspirations to play first team and we’re happy that he has accepted his deal.”

