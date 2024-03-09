Leigh Leopards star Lachlan Lam suffers horrific injury as Adrian Lam believes Leeds Rhinos could have had as many as four sinbinned

LEIGH LEOPARDS star Lachlan Lam has suffered a horrendous laceration on his leg during his side’s 22-16 loss to the Leeds Rhinos last night.

Lam limped off towards the back end of the game with the result still in the balance, with head coach – and father – Adrian revealing the extent of the injury following the game.

“He has had a massive laceration across his leg, I think it’s close to 10cm long. It’s deep and will probably need about 15 stitches. It’s massive and pretty big,” Lam said.

“He will be out for a couple of weeks. It’s right down to the muscle but luckily it hasn’t involved the muscle. It’s deep and long. Someone’s boot got him.

“My heart was in my mouth and I was nervous for him. I was repeating to myself ‘please don’t be a knee injury’ so in the context of the injury it is a relief.”

Lam also reflected on the performance, revealing his frustration with some of the events that went on, especially with Gareth O’Brien’s yellow card for a professional foul.

“It was mayhem for about 15 to 20 minutes. It was six again, penalty, penalty, try. I need to watch it back to get it clear in my head.

“I’m a little bit frustrated, I thought we deserved something out of the game. It was a crucial moment, it didn’t need to be done and it was a brainsnap.

“I remember watching it unfold. It was a tough decision considering there were two, three or four times when a Leeds player could have been carded.”

