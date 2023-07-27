Leigh Leopards star out for the rest of the Super League with spinal issues

EVERYONE knows that rugby league players are some of the toughest sports players on the planet.

But, every so often, there is an injury that takes people by surprise with the severity.

One such injury is that suffered by Leigh Leopards star centre Ricky Leutele, who didn’t play in the Lancashire club’s 12-10 win over St Helens at the Halliwell Jones Stadium last weekend.

Leigh head coach Adrian Lam has confirmed that Leutele will be out for the rest of the 2023 season with a spinal issue.

“Ricky Leutele is out long-term. He’s got some issues with his vertebrae, and bruising of his spinal cord,” Lam said.

“He’ll need an operation for that so that could be anywhere from four months onwards. It’s unfortunate for him.

“He’s been a massive part of the success of the club and the team this year and we’ll miss him dearly.”

The Leopards could, however, welcome back Joe Wardle from injury, with the forward missing a large chunk of the season already.

“Joe Wardle will come into consideration. In the 2022 season Joe was awesome for us, he was one of my favourite players.

“The way he carries himself, the intent he has as a player and a professional. I’m grateful that he’s back.”