Super League Predictions: Leeds to shock St Helens, Castleford to earn surprise win over Hull KR and Leigh to overcome Wigan

ANOTHER round of Super League is upon us this weekend and what a round it promises to be!

The action begins tomorrow night when Huddersfield Giants host Hull FC before St Helens take on Leeds Rhinos on Friday night.

Castleford Tigers travel to Hull KR on Friday, too, with Wigan Warriors hosting Leigh Leopards live on Channel 4 on Saturday.

Catalans Dragons go up against Salford Red Devils on Saturday evening before Wakefield Trinity take on Warrington Wolves on Sunday.

But, how will the results go?

Huddersfield Giants vs Hull FC

It’s been a tough season for both sides this year, though the Giants and FC do still have an outside chance of making the Super League play-offs. Huddersfield will be without Will Pryce and Jack Ashworth as Theo Fages and Sebastine Ikahihifo return whilst Hull will be without Carlos Tuimavave and Jamie Shaul through injury. Will Gardiner and Zach Jebson could be included by head coach Tony Smith. Both Huddersfield and Hull ran out winners in their previous Super League fixtures, with the former beating Wakefield and the latter demolishing Castleford. It will be an interesting tie at the John Smith’s Stadium but Smith’s men may just have too much.

Hull FC by 8

St Helens vs Leeds Rhinos

The fixtures between these two sides in 2023 have been superb and this one will be no different. St Helens go into this one on the back of a heartbreaking Challenge Cup semi-final defeat to Leigh whilst Leeds went down 19-18 to Hull KR a fortnight ago. To make matters worse for Saints, they will be without Alex Walmsley and Agnatius Paasi for the rest of the season through injury, with Louie McCarthy-Scarsbrook missing this one and Morgan Knowles 50/50 to play. Leeds, meanwhile, . Cut down by injury and a suspension to Sione Mata’utia, Saints will have their work cut out here and Leeds could fashion another surprise, especially with Paul Wellens’ side having just a five-day turnaround.

Leeds by 6

Hull KR vs Castleford Tigers

Challenge Cup finalists Hull KR have just a five-day turnaround as they go up against Castleford, who will be fresh from almost two weeks off. Will Rovers be suffering from a hangover? The Tigers, who sit just two points above local rivals Wakefield on the Super League ladder, will be hoping so as Andy Last could hand a debut to new signings Alex Foster, Billy Tsikrikas and Liam Horne, with Greg Eden, Jason Qareqare, George Lawler and Suaia Matagi all potentially returning too. KR will be without Ryan Hall after the winger tore his calf two weeks ago. This will be Castleford’s best chance of beating Willie Peters’ side at Craven Park and they may just take it.

Castleford by 6

Wigan Warriors vs Leigh Leopards

Both Wigan and Leigh enjoyed differing fortunes in the Challenge Cup semi-finals last weekend, with the Warriors going down to Hull KR and the Leopards beating St Helens. However, Wigan’s Joe Shorrocks and Leigh’s Edwin Ipape are both banned from those games, whilst Willie Isa could be out for the Warriors with a chest problem as Ricky Leutele is out for the season. Whilst Leigh are flying in the Challenge Cup, they are also cruising in the league, sitting pretty in second as they go up against third-placed Wigan. This clash promises to be one of the games of the season, but Adrian Lam’s men are in incredible form and could continue that at the DW Stadium on Saturday.

Leigh by 2

Catalans Dragons vs Salford Red Devils

Neither Catalans nor Salford were in action last weekend due to the Challenge Cup which has given both Steve McNamara and Paul Rowley the opportunity to freshen up their respective squads. The Dragons will, however, be without Siosiua Taukeiaho and Arthur Mourgue as the pair continue their recovery from injury. The Red Devils, meanwhile, still remain without Kallum Watkins though his recovery is going well enough to potentially be considered for next weekend. Catalans are a force to be reckoned with at the Stade Gilbert Brutus and should prove too strong for Salford.

Catalans by 10

Wakefield Trinity vs Warrington Wolves

All three of Wakefield’s victories in 2023 have come at Belle Vue, and, with five of their last eight fixtures coming at home, they will fancy their chances starting here against Warrington. The Wolves will welcome back star halfback George Williams as well as forward Matty Nicholson following the two-week break, but James Harrison will sit out with a dislocated finger. Matty Ashton, Josh Thewlis and Connor Wrench are also in contention for this fixture. Liam Hood is banned for Trinity, but they could welcome back Luke Gale from injury. Despite being at home, Warrington should have too much for Wakefield with the recall of Williams in the halves.

Warrington by 8