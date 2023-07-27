Salford Red Devils star Brodie Croft’s talks with new club reportedly collapse

SALFORD RED DEVILS star Brodie Croft’s talks with a new club has reportedly collapsed.

That’s according to the Daily Telegraph which has claimed that Croft has been left disappointed by an offer given by the Wests Tigers ahead of a proposed move back to the NRL.

The elusive halfback won the Super League Man of Steel in 2022 following a stellar first year in the northern hemisphere and went on to sign a seven-year contract at the Salford Stadium as the Lancashire club sought to keep hold of their prized asset.

However, Croft has been consistently linked with a move back to the NRL for the past few months with the Tigers keen on bringing him back home.

The Daily Telegraph, however, has written: “Croft signed a long-term extension with Super League side Salford last year but was open to a return to the NRL. Those discussions are believed to have collapsed.”

Now, Wests have turned their attention to St George Illawarra Dragons star Jayden Sullivan, who is set to tour Concord’s facilities this week.