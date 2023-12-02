Leigh Leopards to be the eighth Grade A Super League club

LEIGH LEOPARDS will be Super League’s eighth Grade A club, owner Derek Beaumont has revealed.

The Leopards would have been the 12th Super League side for 2024 if IMG’s provisional grading system had come into play next year after being given 12.45 points.

However, Beaumont has explained that Leigh will get to 15.05 points at least for 2025 with his increased investment – and he wasn’t impressed with Castleford Tigers’ statement about their indicative grade being wrong.

“When our score came out it was indicative and that shouldn’t set any panic among the fans,” Beaumont told the club’s YouTube page.

“When I saw the scores and the statement attached that we would probably be 13th because Castleford’s had been done wrong, I wasn’t overly impressed because that sets panic among our fans.

“I wasn’t overly fazed because I knew our financial pillar, what we scored as and what we would score as (for 2025).

“We get to the magic number of 15 which is Grade A, and that’s what we will be announced as next year with 15.05 at least.

“That can improve depending on what we achieve this year but it won’t go worse, so Leigh will be the eighth Grade A club as it stands and I can say that to our fans with assurance and our sponsors and partners.”

