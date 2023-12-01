Salford Red Devils stadium issue still unresolved by December tenancy deadline but “confidence” about short-term solution remains

THE issue surrounding Salford Red Devils’ stadium still remains unresolved despite the December deadline for the tenancy agreement of the venue.

The tenancy agreement between the council and the Red Devils ended today, with the club previously stating that such an uncertain time could “effectively liquidate” the club.

Now, though, Salford remain confident that an agreement will be struck with a statement released tonight.

The statement reads: “The Club would like to provide an update in relation to developments to the situation with the Salford Stadium.

“There remains confidence from the necessary parties that an agreement on the stadium could be reached in the first quarter of 2024.

“Discussions remain ongoing surrounding a short-term agreement between the Club and Salford City Council in the mean time which we expect to have further clarity come the end of this month.

“We’ll continue to provide updates on the full picture when appropriate to ensure supporters remain aware of the current state of play alongside the timelines that we are aware of.

“We’d also like to note our thanks to those who have showed their unwavering support of late.”

