Opening 2024 Championship fixtures announced with Wakefield Trinity and Bradford Bulls set for mouthwatering clash

THE opening round of the 2024 Championship season has been announced with Wakefield Trinity and Bradford Bulls kicking things off in a blockbuster Friday night clash on March 15.

Elsewhere, Featherstone Rovers travel to Batley Bulldogs on Sunday along with Dewsbury Rams’ clash against Halifax Panthers, Doncaster’s home fixture against York Knights and Whitehaven’s game against Swinton Lions.

Meanwhile, Widnes Vikings take on Barrow Raiders on Sunday afternoon also, though there was some confusion when Toulouse Olympique were showed on a graphic released by the RFL to be at home against Sheffield Eagles on March 16.

However, the Eagles will be the side at home, with a 6pm kick-off at the Olympic Legacy Park.

🔒 Locked in! 💪 A massive opening weekend on the cards to kick off the 2024 @Betfred Championship season… pic.twitter.com/zNGywENrej — Rugby Football League (@TheRFL) December 2, 2023

Interestingly, there is no Monday night fixture which points to the lack of a broadcasting deal in the pipeline for the second tier following the withdrawal of Viaplay.

