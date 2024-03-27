Super League Refereeing Appointments as Liam Moore and Chris Kendall get marquee gigs

ANOTHER round of Super League is upon us and what a round it promises to be!

The Easter Weekend fixtures see the derbies in full view as Castleford Tigers host Leeds Rhinos on Thursday night to kick things off before Hull KR and Hull FC go head-to-head at Friday lunchtime.

St Helens go up against Wigan Warriors on Friday afternoon with Warrington Wolves hosting Catalans Dragons on Saturday afternoon.

Elsewhere, Salford Red Devils take on Leigh Leopards on Saturday night before London Broncos do batle with Huddersfield Giants on Sunday afternoon.

Here is who will referee the six Super League fixtures:

Castleford Tigers v Leeds Rhinos

28th March, KO: 20:00

M Com: P. Crashley

Referee: A. Moore

Reserve Referee: N. Horton

Touch Judge 1: R. Cox

Touch Judge 2: D. Bowmer

Video Referee: J. Smith

Time Keeper: D. Milburn

Hull KR v Hull FC

29th March, KO: 12:30

M Com: T. Randerson

Referee: L. Moore

Touch Judge 1: M. Craven

Touch Judge 2: C. Worsley

Video Referee: T. Grant

Time Keeper: M. Hawkes

St Helens v Wigan Warriors

29th March, KO: 15:00

M Com: P. Taberner

Referee: C. Kendall

Reserve Referee: J. Vella

Touch Judge 1: J. Roberts

Touch Judge 2: W. Turley

Video Referee: B. Thaler

Time Keeper: P. Smith

Warrington Wolves v Catalans Dragons

30th March, KO: 15:00

M Com: A. Brown

Referee: J. Smith

Reserve Referee: A. Billington

Touch Judge 1: R. Thompson

Touch Judge 2: D. Arnold

Video Referee: C. Kendall

Time Keeper: R. Connolly

Salford Red Devils v Leigh Leopards

30th March, KO: 17:30

M Com: A. Smith

Referee: J. Vella

Reserve Referee: L. Rush

Touch Judge 1: S. Ellis

Touch Judge 2: N. Horton

Video Referee: L. Moore

Time Keeper: R. Safi

Click here to purchase a digital edition of League Express.

Click here to purchase an online edition of League Express through pocketmags.com.

Click here to listen to our new League Express Podcast.

League Express is widely available from local newsagents across the north of England.