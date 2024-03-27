Super League Refereeing Appointments as Liam Moore and Chris Kendall get marquee gigs

ANOTHER round of Super League is upon us and what a round it promises to be!
The Easter Weekend fixtures see the derbies in full view as Castleford Tigers host Leeds Rhinos on Thursday night to kick things off before Hull KR and Hull FC go head-to-head at Friday lunchtime.
St Helens go up against Wigan Warriors on Friday afternoon with Warrington Wolves hosting Catalans Dragons on Saturday afternoon.
Elsewhere, Salford Red Devils take on Leigh Leopards on Saturday night before London Broncos do batle with Huddersfield Giants on Sunday afternoon.
Here is who will referee the six Super League fixtures:
Castleford Tigers v Leeds Rhinos
28th March, KO: 20:00
M Com: P. Crashley
Referee: A. Moore
Reserve Referee: N. Horton
Touch Judge 1: R. Cox
Touch Judge 2: D. Bowmer
Video Referee: J. Smith
Time Keeper: D. Milburn
Hull KR v Hull FC
29th March, KO: 12:30
M Com: T. Randerson
Referee: L. Moore
Touch Judge 1: M. Craven
Touch Judge 2: C. Worsley
Video Referee: T. Grant
Time Keeper: M. Hawkes
St Helens v Wigan Warriors
29th March, KO: 15:00
M Com: P. Taberner
Referee: C. Kendall
Reserve Referee: J. Vella
Touch Judge 1: J. Roberts
Touch Judge 2: W. Turley
Video Referee: B. Thaler
Time Keeper: P. Smith
Warrington Wolves v Catalans Dragons
30th March, KO: 15:00
M Com: A. Brown
Referee: J. Smith
Reserve Referee: A. Billington
Touch Judge 1: R. Thompson
Touch Judge 2: D. Arnold
Video Referee: C. Kendall
Time Keeper: R. Connolly
Salford Red Devils v Leigh Leopards
30th March, KO: 17:30
M Com: A. Smith
Referee: J. Vella
Reserve Referee: L. Rush
Touch Judge 1: S. Ellis
Touch Judge 2: N. Horton
Video Referee: L. Moore
Time Keeper: R. Safi
