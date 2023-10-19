Leigh Leopards unveil stunning new home kit for Super League 2024

LEIGH LEOPARDS have revealed their 2024 home playing shirt ahead of the release of their 2024 membership packages.

The Patrick manufactured shirt sees the association continued with Homes Together, the second year of their partnership featuring their logo emblazoned across the centre of the shirt. Long-standing sponsor Fitfield Limited have entered their tenth successive year as front of shirt collar sponsor.

The inaugural rebranded Leopards shirt last season gained wide public attention across many clubs’ fans and various media outlets with its bold displaying of a leopard image on the front. But the shirt also gave a hint that the club wasn’t dismissing its original red colours with the red piping and claw marks. The 2024 shirt boldly confirms that there is no immediate intention to be moving from the traditional red but equally confirms that the leopard print is here to stay!

Club owner Derek Beaumont said: “Last year’s shirt created a lot of interest and whilst it gained a lot of criticism in certain areas the figures did the talking. There were considerably more sales of it than any other shirt in the ten years I have been back at the club.

“We needed to create a stir with the whole rebrand and we certainly achieved that. We have known since then the type of design we wanted to move with this year, as it was one that we had considered in the first instance. But we also looked at our new suppliers’ take on things, which produced two designs that fans will see, one as a training top and the other as a beach wear shirt. These will be released along with several other retail items which we will be bringing to our stall and online platform ahead of Christmas.

“We will also for the first time be making available for retail sales the players’ training range, details of which will follow over the coming weeks. It was important to get the members’ packages on sale as soon as possible so that the 12 monthly payments scheme could continue, affording people the opportunity to sign up or renew ahead of the month end.

“As part of some of the packages available include the home replica it was important that it could be seen to enable fans to make that choice. Images of the full kit will follow the release of the continued and new sponsors in the following days.”

𝗬𝗢𝗨𝗥 𝟮𝟬𝟮𝟰 𝗟𝗘𝗜𝗚𝗛 𝗟𝗘𝗢𝗣𝗔𝗥𝗗𝗦 𝗛𝗢𝗠𝗘 𝗦𝗛𝗜𝗥𝗧 We are very proud to unveil our 2024 home shirt! Our first shirt in partnership with @PatrickTeamUK Can’t wait to see The North Stand full of Leythers in this 🐆#BeTheRoar | #WearTheRoar | #RugbyLeighgue — Leigh Leopards (@LeighLeopardsRL) October 19, 2023

What do you make of it rugby league fans?

