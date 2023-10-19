Castleford Tigers announce NINTH new signing for Super League 2024 with ex-Bradford Bulls prop Samy Kibula

CASTLEFORD TIGERS have announced their NINTH new signing for the 2024 Super League season.

With head coach Craig Lingard and assistant Danny McGuire in tow, the Tigers have signed prop Samy Kibula from Batley Bulldogs on a one-year deal with the option of a further year.

Alongside this, the Tigers will be exploring a possible dual reg agreement with the Bulldogs for 2024, however this is not yet confirmed.

Kibula has played for Wigan Warriors and while at Wigan had loan spells at Swinton, London Skolars and Dewsbury Rams before making the switch to Warrington Wolves.

From Warrington, the prop signed for Newcastle Thunder, but due to injury, did not feature. In 2022, the 24-year-old moved on to Bradford and then on to Batley.

When speaking to ctrlfc.com, Kibula outlined that his desire was always to return to a full-time environment, and can’t wait to be joining up for pre-season at The Jungle.

“I’m very excited. It’s been a tough two years for me since my injury at Newcastle, but my aim was always to get back to full-time Rugby. It’s come sooner than I thought so I’m really happy and really pleased. I can’t wait to get started.”

Having worked with Craig Lingard before, Kibula spoke of his happiness to be linking up with him once again.

“I had a really good year with Linners last year. We got on really well and he trusted me. He brought the best Rugby out in me so I’m buzzing to have another year under him.”

“I’m a tough middle. I bring big carries and tackles. I’ve got some good skills that I bring to the table like offloads and things so I’ll be here to entertain the fans, that’s my aim. I’ve always wanted to be back in a full time environment since I left Warrington. Last year was a really good year for me. This is now an exciting time for me and now I have to knuckle down and prepare for the first game to give myself the opportunity to be in the team.”

Tigers Head Coach, Craig Lingard praised Kibula and explains what the Cas fans can expect from him from his point of view.

“I’m pleased that he’s joining us. He’s a big unit, he’s got a strong carry in him. He can play as well for a big man. He can play away from the line too, he has a good offload in is repertoire. He’s got a lot of development to come. He burst on to the scene a few years ago at Wigan and people expected big things from him. He’s had a few seasons in the Championship and last season he really developed at Batley and turned out to be a standout player there.”

“The potential that he’s got, he could be a really good pick up for us.”

