Castleford Tigers identify potential dual-registration partners as latest development for Super League 2024 revealed

CASTLEFORD TIGERS have identified their potential dual-registration partners for the 2023 season following the capture of their ninth Super League signing.

The West Yorkshire club, last night, announced that Batley Bulldogs forward Samy Kibula had signed a one-year deal with the Tigers, with the option of a further year.

It is another signing that new head coach Craig Lingard will be familiar with considering his time with the Bulldogs, following the footsteps of Josh Hodson and Luke Hooley.

With that, the Tigers also revealed in their statement that Batley could well become Castleford’s dual-registration partners for the 2024 season.

The club said: “Alongside this (the signing of Kibula), the Fords will be exploring a possible dual reg agreement with the Bulldogs for 2024, however this is not yet confirmed.”

