Leigh Leopards vs St Helens: Team news and injuries as Paul Wellens could hand new signing could make debut

LEIGH LEOPARDS host St Helens on Friday night with another expected extravaganza in entertainment at the Leigh Sports Village.

The famous band T’Pau are performing, paving the way for a potentially enthralling game with Saints going into this one on the back of a surprise defeat to Leeds Rhinos last weekend.

Meanwhile, the Leopards acquired their first two points of the season with a last-minute win over Hull KR at Craven Park.

Team news and injuries

Leigh will be without the suspended Ben Reynolds with Tom Nisbet coming in whilst Saints have Konrad Hurrell, Curtis Sironen and Sione Mata’utia banned.

James Roby and Agnatius Paasi will likely return for Paul Wellens’ side from injury. Wesley Bruines could make his debut for the reigning champions after scoring a hat-trick for the club’s reserves last weekend.

Leigh Leopards’ 21-man squad

1 Zak Hardaker

2 Tom Briscoe

3 Ed Chamberlain

4 Ricky Leutele

5 Josh Charnley

6 Joe Mellor

7 Lachlan Lam

8 Tom Amone

9 Edwin Ipape

10 Robbie Mulhern

11 Joe Wardle

12 Jack Hughes

13 John Asiata

14 Ben Nakubuwai

17 Gareth O’Brien

18 Matt Davis

22 Jacob Gannon

23 Tom Nisbet

24 Kai O’Donnell

27 Ava Seumanufagai

28 Joe Shorrocks

St Helens’ 21-man squad

1 Jack Welsby

2 Tommy Makinson

4 Mark Percival

5 Jon Bennison

6 Jonny Lomax

7 Lewis Dodd

8 Alex Walmsley

9 James Roby

10 Matty Lees

13 Morgan Knowles

14 Joey Lussick

15 LMS

17 Agnatius Paasi

18 Jake Wingfield

19 James Bell

20 Dan Norman

21 Ben Davies

22 Sam Royle

24 Lewis Baxter

25 Tee Ritson

34 Wesley Bruines