Leigh Leopards vs St Helens: Team news and injuries as Paul Wellens could hand new signing could make debut

LEIGH LEOPARDS host St Helens on Friday night with another expected extravaganza in entertainment at the Leigh Sports Village.
The famous band T’Pau are performing, paving the way for a potentially enthralling game with Saints going into this one on the back of a surprise defeat to Leeds Rhinos last weekend.
Meanwhile, the Leopards acquired their first two points of the season with a last-minute win over Hull KR at Craven Park.
Team news and injuries
Leigh will be without the suspended Ben Reynolds with Tom Nisbet coming in whilst Saints have Konrad Hurrell, Curtis Sironen and Sione Mata’utia banned.
James Roby and Agnatius Paasi will likely return for Paul Wellens’ side from injury. Wesley Bruines could make his debut for the reigning champions after scoring a hat-trick for the club’s reserves last weekend.
Leigh Leopards’ 21-man squad
1 Zak Hardaker
2 Tom Briscoe
3 Ed Chamberlain
4 Ricky Leutele
5 Josh Charnley
6 Joe Mellor
7 Lachlan Lam
8 Tom Amone
9 Edwin Ipape
10 Robbie Mulhern
11 Joe Wardle
12 Jack Hughes
13 John Asiata
14 Ben Nakubuwai
17 Gareth O’Brien
18 Matt Davis
22 Jacob Gannon
23 Tom Nisbet
24 Kai O’Donnell
27 Ava Seumanufagai
28 Joe Shorrocks
St Helens’ 21-man squad
1 Jack Welsby
2 Tommy Makinson
4 Mark Percival
5 Jon Bennison
6 Jonny Lomax
7 Lewis Dodd
8 Alex Walmsley
9 James Roby
10 Matty Lees
13 Morgan Knowles
14 Joey Lussick
15 LMS
17 Agnatius Paasi
18 Jake Wingfield
19 James Bell
20 Dan Norman
21 Ben Davies
22 Sam Royle
24 Lewis Baxter
25 Tee Ritson
34 Wesley Bruines