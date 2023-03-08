Ex-Leigh Leopards and NRL star Blake Ferguson slams NRL for allegedly denying medical assistance following eight broken noses

FORMER Leigh Leopards and NRL star Blake Ferguson has slammed the alleged lack of help to cover medical costs.

Ferguson, who helped the Leopards earn promotion to Super League in 2022, returned to Australia at the end of last season and is now playing local rugby league for Thirlmere Roosters.

However, the experienced winger, who also plied his trade for Canberra Raiders, Parramatta Eels and Sydney Roosters in the NRL, has taken aim at the game after allegedly being ineligible for financial assistance because his last appearance in the Australian competition came in 2021.

Ferguson posted on Instagram: “After 15 years in the NRL system, playing 249 games, 4 NRL teams winning a grand final, 7 games for the kangaroos, 9 games for nsw blues, winning the Harry Sunderland medal (players play for Kangaroos) and breaking my nose over 8 times you’d think they would fix it as I dedicated my life and body to the game.

“But no I have been told because I went to Japan and England and it has been over 12 months (since his last NRL games) that I’m not eligible for the medical treatment to fix it.’’

Ferguson also went further in another post: “Surely I can be compensated for ruining my face. This wouldn’t have happened if I just played for ya local footy team.’’