Hull KR vs Warrington Wolves: Team news and injuries as Riley Dean recalled from Featherstone Rovers

HULL KR were shocked last week by the Leigh Leopards at Craven Park so will be hoping for much better against a rampant Warrington Wolves side.
With Daryl Powell at the helm, the Cheshire club have won all three Super League fixtures so far in 2023 as the Wolves sit pretty at the top of the table.
KR’s loss to Leigh last week was their first in 2023.
Team news and injuries
Lachlan Coote could return for the Robins, as could winger Ryan Hall who has missed the past few weeks with a rib injury. Shaun Kenny-Dowall, however, is banned for four matches. Jordan Abdull and Kane Linnett will also miss the Warrington clash through injury.
Matty Nicholson, Matty Russell and Riley Dean are included for Warrington despite the latter playing for Featherstone Rovers on Monday having signed a season-long loan. It does, however, point to Powell ensuring that Dean is not cup-tied ahead of the Featherstone’s Challenge Cup tie against Halifax this weekend.
Hull KR’s 21-man squad
1 Lachlan Coote
3 Tom Opacic
5 Ryan Hall
8 Sauaso Sue
9 Matt Parcell
10 George King
11 Frankie Halton
13 Elliot Minchella
14 Jez Litten
15 Rhys Kennedy
16 James Batchelor
17 Matty Storton
18 Jimmy Keinhorst
19 Will Dagger
20 Mikey Lewis
21 Rowan Milnes
22 Dean Hadley
23 Louis Senior
24 Sam Wood
25 Luis Johnson
26 Sam Luckley
Warrington Wolves’ 21-man squad
1 Matt Dufty
2 Josh Thewlis
3 Peter Mata’utia
4 Stefan Ratchford
5 Matty Ashton
6 George Williams
7 Josh Drinkwater
8 James Harrison
9 Daryl Clark
10 Paul Vaughan
11 Ben Currie
12 Matty Nicholson
14 Sam Kasiano
16 Danny Walker
18 Tom Mikaele
19 Joe Bullock
21 Greg Minikin
22 Riley Dean
23 Tom Whitehead
24 Luke Thomas
25 Leon Hayes
34 Matty Russell