Hull KR vs Warrington Wolves: Team news and injuries as Riley Dean recalled from Featherstone Rovers

HULL KR were shocked last week by the Leigh Leopards at Craven Park so will be hoping for much better against a rampant Warrington Wolves side.

With Daryl Powell at the helm, the Cheshire club have won all three Super League fixtures so far in 2023 as the Wolves sit pretty at the top of the table.

KR’s loss to Leigh last week was their first in 2023.

Team news and injuries

Lachlan Coote could return for the Robins, as could winger Ryan Hall who has missed the past few weeks with a rib injury. Shaun Kenny-Dowall, however, is banned for four matches. Jordan Abdull and Kane Linnett will also miss the Warrington clash through injury.

Matty Nicholson, Matty Russell and Riley Dean are included for Warrington despite the latter playing for Featherstone Rovers on Monday having signed a season-long loan. It does, however, point to Powell ensuring that Dean is not cup-tied ahead of the Featherstone’s Challenge Cup tie against Halifax this weekend.

Hull KR’s 21-man squad

1 Lachlan Coote

3 Tom Opacic

5 Ryan Hall

8 Sauaso Sue

9 Matt Parcell

10 George King

11 Frankie Halton

13 Elliot Minchella

14 Jez Litten

15 Rhys Kennedy

16 James Batchelor

17 Matty Storton

18 Jimmy Keinhorst

19 Will Dagger

20 Mikey Lewis

21 Rowan Milnes

22 Dean Hadley

23 Louis Senior

24 Sam Wood

25 Luis Johnson

26 Sam Luckley

Warrington Wolves’ 21-man squad

1 Matt Dufty

2 Josh Thewlis

3 Peter Mata’utia

4 Stefan Ratchford

5 Matty Ashton

6 George Williams

7 Josh Drinkwater

8 James Harrison

9 Daryl Clark

10 Paul Vaughan

11 Ben Currie

12 Matty Nicholson

14 Sam Kasiano

16 Danny Walker

18 Tom Mikaele

19 Joe Bullock

21 Greg Minikin

22 Riley Dean

23 Tom Whitehead

24 Luke Thomas

25 Leon Hayes

34 Matty Russell