Leigh sign prop forward Chris Green

Leigh Centurions have signed former Wakefield Trinity forward Chris Green as the club progresses its preparations for the 2022 Betfred Championship campaign.

Green, 31, brings eleven seasons of top-flight experience and links up again with head of rugby Chris Chester, who signed him for Wakefield Trinity during his time as head coach at Belle Vue.

Chris Chester explained to LCTV that when alerted to Green’s availability he was immediately keen to secure his services at Leigh Sports Village. He said: “Chris is a great professional. I signed him on loan at Wakefield in 2019 due to an injury crisis at the club and he helped us pull clear of the relegation zone.

“Once I knew he was available I made my move for him. He, like Joe Wardle, will be a great leader and inspiration to the squad and I am sure the fans will be impressed.”

Green, standing 6ft5, brings size and power to the Centurions pack and after a tour of the Leigh Sports Village he told LCTV that he was delighted to commit his future to the club.

“It feels great to be joining Leigh Centurions and to be able to work with Chris Chester again,” he said.

“The facilities at the club are amazing and I am really looking forward to getting stuck in.

“The crowd in the North Stand are really noisy and get behind the team, as I learned at the end of the season playing here with Wakefield.”

After making his Hull FC debut in 2011, Green clocked up around 150 appearances in the black and white and was an integral member of the club’s Challenge Cup winning sides in 2016 and 2017.

He also gained experience of life outside Super League during loan spells with three different clubs early in his career. Towards the end of the 2019 season he made that move to Wakefield on loan and his efforts in helping the club escape the threat of relegation earned him a permanent deal.