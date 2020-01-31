Leigh’s second-half performance grants a comfortable win over Dewsbury

The 2020 Betfred Championship began with Leigh Centurions defeating Dewsbury Rams by an impressive 36-10 scoreline.

After just six miutes, Danny Addy was penalised by referee Cameron Worsley for obstruction, and Paul Sykes successfully kicked the Rams into an early two-point lead.

The opening try of the 2020 Championship came through Josh Woods, who charged his way over from close range. Ben Reynolds added the extras, giving Leigh a four-point advantage.

Dewsbury hit back moments later, with Adam Ryder finishing off a superb passage of play on the right edge. Sykes made no mistake with his conversion from the touchline. A penalty conceded by Leigh for an incorrect play-the-ball meant the Rams doubled their lead to four points.

Cameron Scott, on loan for the season from Hull FC, scored just three minutes before the interval. Reynolds converted, giving the Centurions a marginal two-point lead at half-time.

HT: Dewsbury 10-12 Leigh

The second-half was dominated entirely by Leigh, with all four tries being provided by the visitors.

Ben Hellewell charged over on the 54th minute, with Iain Thornley finishing a move out-wide just four minutes later. The Leythers put this game to bed, with Liam Hood, Danny Addy and Reynolds all combining beautifully to carve through the Rams defence.

Adam Higson ended an impressive Leigh performance with a length-of-the-field try, after intercepting an attacking kick from Dewsbury’s Paul Sykes. Reynolds continued his 100% kicking record.

FT: Dewsbury 10-36 Leigh

Rams: Martin, Gabriel, Ryder, Fleming, Oakes, Sykes, Finn, Scott, Speakman, Reilly, Esslemont, Johnson, Annakin; Subs: Day, Dixon, Nelmes, Magrin

Centurions: McNally, Scott, Iain Thornley, Sa’u, Higson, Reynolds, Woods, Mason, Hood, Spencer, Hellewell, Glohe, Addy; Subs: Wildie, Thompson, Gerrard, Field