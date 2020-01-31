SBW features for Toronto, Tigers without a key recruit

Sonny Bill Williams has been named in Toronto’s 21-man Super League squad, with the Wolfpack’s other new recruits, James Cunningham and Brad Singleton, also set to make debuts with their new clubs.

However, Toronto’s squad does feature two names, Bodene Thompson and Darcy Lussick, who are currently injured and are therefore highly likely to not participate.

Castleford have a notable absentee for their opening round fixture, with highly-anticipated signing Sosaia Feki, joining from Cronulla, not featuring in Powell’s 21-man squad.

However, Hepi, Richardson, Olpherts and Griffin are all set to make their debuts with the Tigers this weekend.

Toronto: O’Brien, Russell, Leutele, Kay, Mellor, McCrone, Sidlow, Ackers, Mullally, Dixon, Thompson, Wilkin, Lussick, Springer, Olbison, Wallace, Singleton, Wheeler, Cunningham, Williams, Miloudi

Castleford: Rankin, Olpherts, Mata’utia, Shenton, Trueman, Richardson, Watts, McShane, Millington, Milner, Massey, Griffin, Blair, Smith, Moors, Clare, O’Neill, Hepi, Eden, Peachey, Martin