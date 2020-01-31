Crooks scores four as Rovers boss Trinity

Ben Crooks was the star of the show, scoring four tries as Hull Kingston Rovers convincingly defeated Wakefield Trinity 30-12 tonight at Hull College Craven Park.

Hull KR took an early ten-point lead with tries from Ben Crooks and Greg Minikin, with Jamie Ellis converting the first try.

But Trinity fought their way back into the game and eventually loose forward Joe Westerman forced his way over near the posts, with Danny Brough adding the conversion for a 10-6 half-time scoreline.

Crooks scored his second after five minutes of the second half, with Ryan Brierley unable to convert.

And he soon added his third, with Rovers stretching their lead to 20-6.

Trinity looked to get back into the game when former Salford hooker Josh Wood touched down, with Ryan Hampshire converting.

But that was it for Wakefield, with Crooks scoring his fourth try, before Ryan Brierly completed the Rovers scoring with a try converted by Ellis.

Hull KR: Quinlan, Crooks, Kenny-Dowall, Linnett, Minikin, Ellis Brierley, Lawler, Litten, Murray, Livett, Storton, Abdull; Subs: Mulhern, Garbutt, Maher, Minchella.

Tries: Crooks 4, Minikin, Brierley Goals: Ellis 3

Wakefield: Hampshire, Johnstone, Tupou, Lyne, Atkins, Miller, Brough, Kopczak, J Wood, Tanginoa, Pitts, Ashurst, Westerman; Subs: Kirmond, Tangata, K Wood, Navarrete.

Tries: Westerman, J Wood Goals: Brough, Hampshire

