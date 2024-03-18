Liam Farrell hails Wigan Warriors’ key traits after snatching win at Salford Red Devils

LIAM FARRELL hailed Wigan’s ability to win ugly after they maintained their winning run with a late victory at Salford.

The Warriors remain Super League’s only unbeaten outfit after coming back from 12-10 down with four minutes left on Thursday.

Jake Wardle scored from a failed short drop-out by the hosts, and then Bevan French scored an individual try to seal the points, all while Wigan were a man down for the closing period with Harry Smith in the sinbin.

“It didn’t look great but I’ll be honest, I still had quite a bit of confidence in the lads,” Farrell told League Express.

“We were trying really hard. Things just weren’t clicking for us at times but the effort and commitment were there and if we can keep that then we’ll always hang in there.

“It wasn’t pretty, but we gave ourselves a chance late in the game and to snatch it like we did, fair play to us.”

Wigan have been free-scoring in Super League so far this season, running in 144 points in four matches, but it was their defence that came to the fore against Salford.

Despite in-form halfback Marc Sneyd causing mayhem with his kicking game in difficult conditions, the Warriors limited their opposition to two tries.

“We weren’t at our best but we turned up with the attitude to defend,” added Farrell.

“The tries we conceded came from kicks – you don’t want to concede them but if you do concede, doing so off kicks is probably better.

“We’re just finding ways to win. It may not always be pretty but if you’ve got the effort and commitment to each other, you’ll always have a chance.”

Wigan coach Matt Peet concurred: “I’m proud of the way they were chasing kicks, the way they were defending plays.

“Not everything went for us tonight but we played with a lot of heart and commitment.

“It’s good when you get the win at the end of that, you feel like the lads get the reward, but Salford can feel hard done to as well.”

