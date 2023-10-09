Liam Tindall keen to develop his game at Hull FC after ‘frustrating’ Leeds Rhinos spell

ATHLETIC winger Liam Tindall wants to develop his game with the help of his new coach Tony Smith and more minutes on the pitch after joining Hull FC from Leeds.

The 22-year-old six-footer, who came through the Rhinos development system after shining at junior level for community club East Leeds, has represented England at both Academy and Knights level.

But he has struggled to make himself a consistent pick in the Leeds first team, with 23 outings spread over four seasons, and has now taken his search for regular selection to Hull, who have also confirmed the signings of versatile Huddersfield forward Jack Ashworth and halfback Morgan Smith from Wakefield..

Tindall, who scored two tries for the Rhinos, has had temporary stints at Doncaster and Bradford (twice) and is ready to push on at Hull, where he has a two-year contract, with an extension option in the club’s favour.

Hull have also signed former Leeds fullback Jack Walker (from Hull KR), props Herman Ese’ese (Dolphins) and Franklin Pele (Canterbury Bulldogs), backrower Jayden Okunbor (Canterbury), 28-year-old former St Helens player Ashworth, and 25-year-old Smith, with the latter two each agreeing two-year contracts.

Tindall joins a busy backline department at the Black and Whites. Smith already has fullbacks Tex Hoy, Davy Litten (who has also played out wide) and Walker, wingers Harvey Barron, Lewis Martin and Darnell McIntosh and centres Cam Scott, Liam Sutcliffe and Carlos Tuimavave.

“I’ve had some really positive conversations with Tony Smith and (chief executive) James Clark and they have both shown a keenness for me to join the club,” said Tindall.

“They are building for the future and there’s a good chance for me to get some strong minutes under my belt next year, which was a big draw, because it’s been a frustrating couple of years in terms of getting consistent games.”

Tony Smith said: “Liam’s strongest attributes are his speed and back-field carry, but what I really like about him is his willingness to learn and his hunger to succeed.

“While Jack (Ashworth) is another big body for our pack, he is actually very skilful too. He gives us an option through the middle and in the back row, which is great.

“Morgan (Smith) also has good versatility – he looks just as at home at halfback as he does at hooker. He’s also a smart player with plenty of great skill to offer.”

