Salford Red Devils’ Kallum Watkins backed to still be an England star

SALFORD RED DEVILS coach Paul Rowley reckons Kallum Watkins should be a shoo-in as a backrower for England’s Test series against Tonga.

The 32-year-old Red Devils ace played in the centres in last year’s World Cup, his third tournament.

But for the last two seasons, the ex-Leeds and Gold Coast Titans player, who returned from Australia to join Salford in 2020, has operated in the pack at club level.

And such was Watkins’ form this year, he made the Super League Dream Team back row along with Wigan’s Liam Farrell and Leigh loose-forward John Asiata.

While he wasn’t involved in the mid-season Test against France this year, Rowley, among the four contenders for the Super League Coach of the Year award, thinks he should get a call for the three matches against Kristian Woolf’s Tonga tourists.

“What a player Kallum has been over a long spell,” Rowley told Sky Sports’ ‘The Bench’ podcast.

“Having been an established centre at club and international level, he has changed position later in his career and he’s just been voted one of the two best second rows in the competition.

“It’s a tremendous achievement, and I think he should be in the international set-up as a backrower this year.”

Watkins is contracted until 2025 and Rowley added: “Switching positions has given him a new lease of life and extended his career – and he’s got a few more years in him.”

Rowley, whose side finished seventh, two points off the play-offs places, also praised the input of Ryan Brierley, the 31-year-old fullback he signed ahead of last season, after previously coaching him at Leigh and Toronto.

“He deserves a notable mention. He’s been fantastic all season,” he added.

Meanwhile, Salford have confirmed a one-year contract extension for prolific winger Ken Sio, with the option to extend by a further year.

Rowley said of Sio: “As a man, he epitomises what we want our group to be about – hard-working, honest, brave and selfless.”

